India’s equity benchmarks set to open higher, tracking Asian peers

India’s benchmark indexes are set to open higher on Tuesday, in tandem with Asian peers, after Wall Street indexes rebounded to close largely flat overnight despite jitters over Moody’s downgrade on the United States.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,078.5 as of 8:14 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above its previous close of 24,945.45.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex fell about 0.3% on Monday, weighed down by losses in information technology stocks after Moody’s lowered the U.S. government’s credit rating to “AA1” from “AAA”.

MSCI Asia ex Japan, which dropped 0.5% in the previous session, was also up 0.4% on Tuesday.

Indian benchmark indexes drop as US downgrade hits IT stocks; broader market up on rate cut hopes

U.S. stocks finished near the unchanged mark overnight, after opening a tad lower, as market sentiment was weighed down by the downgrade of the federal government’s perfect sovereign credit rating.

Yields on U.S. bonds rose after the downgrade, making them more attractive to foreign investors, which does not bode well for emerging market equities like India.

Both foreign and domestic institutional investors were sellers of Indian stocks on Monday. Domestic institutional investors sold shares worth 2.4 billion rupees ($27.9 million), while foreign portfolio investors offloaded $61.6 million worth of stocks, as per provisional data.