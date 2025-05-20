AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
India’s equity benchmarks set to open higher, tracking Asian peers

Reuters Published 20 May, 2025 08:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are set to open higher on Tuesday, in tandem with Asian peers, after Wall Street indexes rebounded to close largely flat overnight despite jitters over Moody’s downgrade on the United States.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,078.5 as of 8:14 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above its previous close of 24,945.45.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex fell about 0.3% on Monday, weighed down by losses in information technology stocks after Moody’s lowered the U.S. government’s credit rating to “AA1” from “AAA”.

MSCI Asia ex Japan, which dropped 0.5% in the previous session, was also up 0.4% on Tuesday.

Indian benchmark indexes drop as US downgrade hits IT stocks; broader market up on rate cut hopes

U.S. stocks finished near the unchanged mark overnight, after opening a tad lower, as market sentiment was weighed down by the downgrade of the federal government’s perfect sovereign credit rating.

Yields on U.S. bonds rose after the downgrade, making them more attractive to foreign investors, which does not bode well for emerging market equities like India.

Both foreign and domestic institutional investors were sellers of Indian stocks on Monday. Domestic institutional investors sold shares worth 2.4 billion rupees ($27.9 million), while foreign portfolio investors offloaded $61.6 million worth of stocks, as per provisional data.

