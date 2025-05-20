AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-20

Nine terrorists killed in KP

Nuzhat Nazar Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: Nine terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy group “Fitna Al Khwarij” were killed during a series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on May 17 and 18, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Monday.

In the first operation conducted in Lakki Marwat district, security forces, acting on confirmed intelligence, engaged the terrorists’ hideout. As a result, five Indian-sponsored terrorists were eliminated.

A second IBO in Bannu District led to the successful neutralisation of two more terrorists by the security forces.

In a separate incident in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district, terrorists ambushed a security forces convoy. In the retaliatory response, two more Indian-backed terrorists were killed. However, during the fierce exchange of fire, two valiant soldiers — Sepoy Farhad Ali Turi (29), a resident of District Kurram, and Lance Naik Sabir Afridi (32), a resident of District Kohat — embraced shahadat after fighting bravely.

Sanitisation operations are ongoing in the affected areas to eliminate any remaining threat, the ISPR said, reaffirming that Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in eradicating terrorism and defeating attempts by Indian proxies to destabilise the region.

“The sacrifices of our brave soldiers only strengthen our resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan,” the statement added.

