Markets Print 2025-05-20
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on ...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (May 19, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 282.75 283.80 AED 77.05 77.50
EURO 317.00 320.23 SAR 75.35 75.80
GBP 377.04 380.36 INTERBANK 281.80 282.00
JPY 1.91 1.96
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments