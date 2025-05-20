KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (May 19, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD 282.75 283.80 AED 77.05 77.50 EURO 317.00 320.23 SAR 75.35 75.80 GBP 377.04 380.36 INTERBANK 281.80 282.00 JPY 1.91 1.96 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025