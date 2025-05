KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 33.202 billion and the number of lots traded was 39,991.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 22.431 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.282 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.528 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.147 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.116 billion),Silver (PKR 884.848 million), SP 500 (PKR 204.388 million), Copper (PKR 200.964 million), Natural Gas (PKR 168.662million), Japan Equity (PKR 127.570 million),DJ (PKR 84.029 million), Aluminium (PKR 18.989 million) and Brent (PKR 6.939 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 20 lots amounting to PKR 75.383 million were traded.

