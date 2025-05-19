AIRLINK 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.91%)
BOP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CPHL 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
FCCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.96%)
FFL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (7.84%)
FLYNG 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-5.92%)
HUBC 140.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
KEL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
MLCF 73.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.44%)
OGDC 211.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PAEL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
PPL 175.80 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (1.98%)
PRL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.81%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.17%)
SEARL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
SSGC 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
SYM 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
TRG 62.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on a one-day visit

Published 19 May, 2025 02:28pm
