PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on a one-day visit

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 19
|
281.83
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 19
|
281.63
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 19
|
145.04
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 19
|
0.84
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 19
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / May 19
|
1.12
|
UK LIBOR % / May 16
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 16
|
5,958.38
|
Nasdaq / May 16
|
19,211.10
|
Dow Jones / May 16
|
42,654.74
|
India Sensex / May 19
|
82,171.74
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 19
|
37,498.63
|
Hang Seng / May 19
|
23,303.78
|
FTSE 100 / May 19
|
8,642.72
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 19
|
23,746.47
|
France CAC40 / May 19
|
7,867.04
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 16
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 16
|
288,151
|
Petrol/Litre / May 19
|
252.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 19
|
61.99
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 19
|
3,221.72
|
Diesel/Litre / May 19
|
254.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 19
|
64.92
|Stock
|Price
|
Parmount Sp. / May 19
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
3.55
▲ 0.44 (14.15%)
|
Abdullah Shah / May 19
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
6.22
▲ 0.7 (12.68%)
|
Paramount Mod / May 19
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
7.99
▲ 0.87 (12.22%)
|
Dost Steels Ltd. / May 19
Dost Steels Limited(DSL)
|
9.34
▲ 1 (11.99%)
|
Balochistan Glass / May 19
Baluchistan Glass Limited(BGL)
|
9.95
▲ 1 (11.17%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / May 19
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
10.14
▲ 1 (10.94%)
|
Metro Steel / May 19
Metropolitan Steel Corporation Limited(MSCL)
|
10.25
▲ 1 (10.81%)
|
LSE Ventures / May 19
LSE Ventures Limited(LSEVL)
|
10.52
▲ 1 (10.5%)
|
Ghani Chemworld / May 19
Ghani Chemworld Limited(GCWL)
|
10.62
▲ 1 (10.4%)
|
AN Textile Mills / May 19
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
14.37
▲ 1.31 (10.03%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / May 19
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
7.16
▼ -0.95 (-11.71%)
|
Sec. Inv. Bank / May 19
Security Investment Bank Limited(SIBL)
|
8.07
▼ -0.93 (-10.33%)
|
Equity Modaraba / May 19
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
3.10
▼ -0.35 (-10.14%)
|
J.K.Spinning / May 19
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
54.90
▼ -6.1 (-10%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / May 19
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
7.58
▼ -0.77 (-9.22%)
|
Olympia Mills / May 19
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
47
▼ -4.57 (-8.86%)
|
Intermarket Securities / May 19
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
51.31
▼ -4.8 (-8.55%)
|
Bilal Fibres / May 19
Bilal Fibres Limited(BILF)
|
18
▼ -1.68 (-8.54%)
|
Diamond Ind. / May 19
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
23.01
▼ -1.94 (-7.78%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / May 19
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
45.98
▼ -3.85 (-7.73%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / May 19
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
60,581,288
▲ 1.19
|
Cres.Star Ins. / May 19
Crescent Star Insurance Limited(CSIL)
|
19,999,706
▲ 0.14
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / May 19
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
18,238,030
▼ -3.85
|
Gul Ahmed / May 19
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited(GATM)
|
15,458,273
▲ 0.5
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 19
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
11,542,937
▲ 0.01
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
8,553,628
▲ 0
|
Pak Petroleum / May 19
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
8,294,009
▲ 3.41
|
Agha Steel Ind. / May 19
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd(AGHA)
|
7,770,051
▲ 0.57
|
Lotte Chemical / May 19
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
7,249,988
▲ 0.52
|
Ghani Chemworld / May 19
Ghani Chemworld Limited(GCWL)
|
6,894,079
▲ 1
Comments