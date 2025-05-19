AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BCCI denies reports of withdrawal from Asia Cup, calls reports ‘speculative and imaginary’

BR Web Desk Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 08:37pm

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refuted the reports of withdrawal from all events organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) due to regional tensions, as previously reported by Indian media.

In a statement issued to Indian news agency IANS, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that no discussion regarding India’s participation in any Asian Cricket Council (ACC) event has taken place at any level within the board.

“Since this morning, it has come to our notice about some news items concerning BCCI’s decision not to participate in the Asia Cup and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both ACC events. Such news is devoid of any truth. As of now, BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding the upcoming ACC events, let alone communicated anything to the ACC,” Saikia said.

He further added that the board’s current focus remains on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and the upcoming series against England, for both men and women. “The Asia Cup matter or any other ACC event has not come up for discussion at any level,” he reiterated.

The clarification comes in response to media reports on Monday claiming that the BCCI had formally informed the ACC of its intention to withdraw from both tournaments, citing ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.

Saikia emphasized that any official decision on ACC events would be publicly communicated through the media. “As and when any discussion takes place and an important decision is reached, the same will be announced officially,” he said.

Earlier, The Indian Express reported that the BCCI has officially communicated its decision regarding the withdrawal to the ACC, confirming its withdrawal from the upcoming Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka next month, as well as the biennial Men’s Asia Cup in September.

“The Indian team cannot participate in a tournament organised by the ACC, which is currently led by a Pakistani minister. That is the sentiment across the board,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

Sources quoted by the Indian outlet claim the BCCI’s move is aimed at diplomatically isolating Pakistan cricket.

ACC Men’s, Women’s Under-19 Asia Cup announced

Earlier this month, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir called for a complete boycott of cricketing ties with Pakistan, including in ACC and International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

Notably, the ACC is currently chaired by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) head Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the country’s Interior Minister.

India is slated to host the Men’s Asia Cup in September 2025 in the T20 format, with teams including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, the UAE, Hong Kong, and Oman expected to participate. India are the defending champions, having won the 2023 edition held under a hybrid model due to political sensitivities between the two neighbours.

That model, in which India played all its matches in Sri Lanka instead of Pakistan, was also applied during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year. India played its fixtures in Dubai, while Pakistan hosted the remainder of the tournament. India ultimately won the title on March 9.

PCB BCCI India and Pakistan Asia Cup Pakistan India tensions Asia Cup 2025

