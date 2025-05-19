AIRLINK 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.32%)
BCCI decides to withdraw from Asia Cup amid regional tensions: Indian media

Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 01:38pm

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to withdraw from all events organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Indian media reported, citing rising political tensions with Pakistan as the primary reason.

According to The Indian Express, the BCCI has officially communicated its decision to the ACC, confirming its withdrawal from the upcoming Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka next month, as well as the biennial Men’s Asia Cup in September.

The development comes weeks after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi took charge as the new president of the ACC.

Sources quoted by the Indian outlet claim the BCCI’s move is aimed at diplomatically isolating Pakistan cricket.

“The Indian team cannot participate in a tournament organised by the ACC, which is currently led by a Pakistani minister. That is the sentiment across the board,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

The official added that future participation in ACC events remains uncertain and will depend on directives from the Indian government, with whom the BCCI remains in close contact.

The report further noted that the BCCI is aware of the significant commercial impact its absence could have, especially as several key sponsors of international cricket hail from India.

ACC Men’s, Women’s Under-19 Asia Cup announced

India and Pakistan have not engaged in bilateral cricket since 2007 due to long-standing political tensions. Encounters between the two sides have since been limited to multi-nation tournaments on neutral venues.

In a similar episode last year, Pakistan had proposed a hybrid model for hosting the Asia Cup after India declined to tour the country. Matches involving India were eventually played at neutral venues.

Earlier this month, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir called for a complete boycott of cricketing ties with Pakistan, including in ACC and International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

