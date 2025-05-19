AIRLINK 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.32%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi

BR Web Desk Published May 19, 2025
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on a one-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on Monday on a one-day visit.

Minister for Education Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui received the PM. PM Shehbaz is accompanied by Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar.

During his visit to the port city, the premier will visit Pakistan Navy’s dockyard.

He will also address the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Navy and pay tribute to them for thwarting the aggressive intentions of the Indian Navy during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

The PM will also meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor during his stay in Karachi.

