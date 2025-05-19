AIRLINK 159.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.1%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 88.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.6%)
FCCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.37%)
FLYNG 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.68%)
HUBC 141.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
MLCF 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
OGDC 211.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.14%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.61%)
PAEL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
PIAHCLA 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PPL 174.90 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.46%)
PRL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
SEARL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.82%)
SSGC 36.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.2%)
SYM 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
TRG 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
BR100 12,846 Increased By 18.8 (0.15%)
BR30 37,903 Increased By 70.2 (0.19%)
KSE100 119,977 Increased By 328.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 36,680 Increased By 78.6 (0.21%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rally continues, KSE-100 surges past 120,000

BR Web Desk Published 19 May, 2025 09:54am

Trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) commenced positively on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index surging past the 120,000 level during the opening minutes.

At 9:30am, the benchmark index was hovering at 120,001.07, an increase of 351.93 points or 0.29%.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its latest report, has revised downward GDP growth for Pakistan to 2.6% for the outgoing fiscal year 2024-25 from the October projection of 3.2%, based on the weaker activity in the first half (H1) and broader global uncertainty.

During the previous week, the PSX experienced a strong rebound and recorded its highest week-on-week (WoW) gain in five years, following the announcement of a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, which fuelled a significant market rally.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 12,474 points, or 11.6% week-on-week (WoW), closing at 119,649 points up from 107,174.64 points in the previous week.

Internationally, Asian shares slipped on Monday as a mixed bag of Chinese economic data showed the domestic economy was struggling even as US tariffs began to bite into exports, while the White House kept up its rhetorical pressure on trade partners.

Wall Street share futures also slipped with the dollar, while Treasury yields rose as concerns about erratic US economic policies were underlined by Moody’s downgrade of the country’s credit rating.

Unease over the United States’ $36 trillion of debt has also mounted as Republicans seek to approve a sweeping package of tax cuts, which some estimate could add $3 trillion to $5 trillion in new debt over the next decade.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent used television interviews on Sunday to dismiss the downgrade, while warning trade partners they would be hit with maximum tariffs if they did not offer deals in “good faith”.

Bessent is off to a G7 meeting this week for more talks, while US Vice President JD Vance and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met on Sunday to discuss trade.

The tariff war has weighed heavily on consumer sentiment and analysts will be scouring earnings from Home Depot and Target this week for an update on spending trends.

In markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2%, with Japan’s Nikkei down 0.6%.

Chinese blue chips eased 0.4% as retail sales missed forecasts for April, while industrial output slowed but not by as much as feared.

This is an intra-day update

asian stocks PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) IMF and Pakistan KSE 100 companies KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks IMF EFF KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Rally continues, KSE-100 surges past 120,000

Pakistan’s tax revenue projected at 12.6% of GDP

IMF warns Pakistan-India tensions could threaten reform, fiscal goals

IMF projects Pakistan’s external financing needs at $19.316bn

IMF sets 11 new structural benchmarks for Pakistan under $7bn EFF

IMF projects Pakistan’s external debt to rise to $126.731bn by FY26

Tariffs, geopolitical tensions: IMF warns Pakistan of rising external risks

Microfinance banks: SBP sets Rs2bn Minimum Capital Requirement target

Pakistan releases dossier containing proof of India’s aggression

MoC prepares draft textile, apparel policy

Read more stories