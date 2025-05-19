AIRLINK 159.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.1%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CPHL 88.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.6%)
FCCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.37%)
FLYNG 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.68%)
HUBC 141.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
MLCF 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
OGDC 211.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.14%)
PACE 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.61%)
PAEL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
PIAHCLA 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PPL 174.90 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.46%)
PRL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
SEARL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.82%)
SSGC 36.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.2%)
SYM 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
TRG 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
BR100 12,846 Increased By 18.8 (0.15%)
BR30 37,903 Increased By 70.2 (0.19%)
KSE100 119,977 Increased By 328.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 36,680 Increased By 78.6 (0.21%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 17 and May 18, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 19 May, 2025 09:19am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Trump praises ‘brilliant’ Pakistanis, says Islamabad ‘would love to trade with US’

Read here for details.

  • India fueling regional tensions through terrorism, says DG ISPR

Read here for details.

  • IMF backs Pakistan’s economic recovery, says program implementation has contributed to improved financing

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola gains Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Heatwave to persist in Sindh till May 20: PMD

Read here for details.

  • US warns Indian nationals of deportation, travel ban for overstaying visas

Read here for details.

