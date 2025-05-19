Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Trump praises ‘brilliant’ Pakistanis, says Islamabad ‘would love to trade with US’

India fueling regional tensions through terrorism, says DG ISPR

IMF backs Pakistan’s economic recovery, says program implementation has contributed to improved financing

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Heatwave to persist in Sindh till May 20: PMD

US warns Indian nationals of deportation, travel ban for overstaying visas

