Former US President Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office says

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options, his office said in a statement on Sunday.
Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options, his office said in a statement on Sunday.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 16
|
281.70
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 16
|
281.50
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 16
|
145.70
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 16
|
0.84
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 16
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / May 16
|
1.12
|
UK LIBOR % / May 16
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 16
|
5,958.38
|
India Sensex / May 16
|
82,330.59
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 16
|
37,753.72
|
Nasdaq / May 16
|
19,211.10
|
Hang Seng / May 16
|
23,345.05
|
FTSE 100 / May 16
|
8,684.56
|
Dow Jones / May 16
|
42,654.74
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 16
|
23,767.43
|
France CAC40 / May 16
|
7,886.69
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 16
|
62.49
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 16
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 16
|
288,151
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 16
|
3,203.65
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 16
|
64.89
|
Petrol/Litre / May 19
|
252.63
|
Diesel/Litre / May 19
|
254.64
|Stock
|Price
|
Equity Modaraba / May 16
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
3.45
▲ 0.6 (21.05%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / May 16
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
8.40
▲ 1 (13.51%)
|
Dewan Mushtaq / May 16
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
10.83
▲ 1 (10.17%)
|
AN Textile Mills / May 16
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
13.06
▲ 1.19 (10.03%)
|
Fast Cables / May 16
Fast Cables Limited(FCL)
|
24.16
▲ 2.2 (10.02%)
|
Sitara Peroxide / May 16
Sitara Peroxide Limited(SPL)
|
13.73
▲ 1.25 (10.02%)
|
Bawany Air Products / May 16
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
44.17
▲ 4.02 (10.01%)
|
Service Textile / May 16
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
15.27
▲ 1.39 (10.01%)
|
Pak Synthetics / May 16
Pakistan Synthetics Limited(PSYL)
|
62.34
▲ 5.67 (10.01%)
|
Punjab Oil / May 16
Punjab Oil Mills Limited(POML)
|
205.50
▲ 18.68 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Parmount Sp. / May 16
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
3.11
▼ -0.59 (-15.95%)
|
B. F. Modaraba / May 16
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
7.86
▼ -0.87 (-9.97%)
|
786 Invest Ltd / May 16
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.66
▼ -0.84 (-9.88%)
|
Crescent Cotton / May 16
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
48.20
▼ -5.26 (-9.84%)
|
Elahi Cotton / May 16
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
113.52
▼ -12.32 (-9.79%)
|
Shams Textile / May 16
Shams Textile Mills Limited(STML)
|
24.21
▼ -2.52 (-9.43%)
|
Popular Islamic / May 16
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
12.51
▼ -1.27 (-9.22%)
|
D.M. Textile / May 16
D.M. Textile Mills Limited(DMTX)
|
34.63
▼ -3.47 (-9.11%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / May 16
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
18.87
▼ -1.81 (-8.75%)
|
TPL Life Insur. / May 16
TPL Life Insurance Limited(TPLL)
|
48.72
▼ -4.12 (-7.8%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / May 16
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
44,633,748
▲ 0.51
|
Cnergyico PK / May 16
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
32,290,577
▼ -0.17
|
Lotte Chemical / May 16
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
28,644,102
▲ 1.29
|
Pak Refinery / May 16
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
24,350,324
▼ -0.39
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 16
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
19,518,214
▼ -0.05
|
Pak Elektron / May 16
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
18,192,785
▼ -1.62
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 16
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
16,656,452
▼ -0.02
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / May 16
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
15,918,284
▲ 0.1
|
P.T.C.L. / May 16
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,675,499
▲ 0.66
|
Sui South Gas / May 16
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
14,771,771
▼ -1.29
Comments