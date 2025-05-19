AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Former US President Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office says

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 01:14am

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Joe Biden prostate cancer

Comments

200 characters

Former US President Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office says

Israel airstrikes kill at least 100 in Gaza amid ceasefire talks

India fueling regional tensions through terrorism, says DG ISPR

Pakistan meets all 7 QPCs, 5 of 8 ITs and SBs: IMF says policy efforts continue to bear fruit

Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani to summit all 14 highest peaks without oxygen

FM Dar to visit China from Monday to discuss regional developments

Kazan Forum: Pakistan identifies six potential trade corridors

PSL 10: Lahore’s dominant show knocks Peshawar out of contention

One killed in Kyiv region as Russia steps up attacks after peace talks, Ukraine says

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Read more stories