KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 43.667 billion and the number of lots traded was 68,942.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 27.398 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.553 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.523 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.241 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.808 billion), Silver (PKR 1.754 billion), SP 500 (PKR 346.229 million),DJ (PKR 344.135 million), Copper (PKR 263.211 million), Natural Gas (PKR 252.578 million),Palladium (PKR 80.952 million), Japan Equity (PKR 53.221 million), Brent (PKR 32.298 million) and Aluminium (PKR 15.821 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 37 lots amounting to PKR 82.742 million were traded.

