Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s current account posts $12mn surplus in April 2025

CDWP clears development projects worth Rs15.9bn, refers Rs127bn schemes to ECNEC

Gold price per tola gains Rs900 in Pakistan

Pakistan textile manufacturer to establish IT/EV Division as secondary business

Russia welcomes ceasefire, urges Pakistan, India to continue exercising restraint

Dubai’s Global Village invites entrepreneurs with innovative concepts to join Season 30

