April exports down 17.66pc to $2.178bn MoM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan exports witnessed a decrease in April whereas country’s import increased, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The data of exports and imports released by PBS revealed exports from Pakistan during April 2025 amounted to Rs611,289 million (provisional) against Rs740,800 million in March 2025 and Rs653,957 million during April 2024 showing a decrease of 17.48 per cent over March, 2025 and of 6.52 per cent.

The PBS data reveals that the exports in April, 2025 totalled $2,178 million (provisional) as compared to 2,645 million in March, 2025 showing a decrease of 17.66per cent over March 2025 and of 7.36per cent as compared to $ 2,351 million in April 2024.

Jul-Apr exports up 6.25pc to $26.859bn YoY

Exports during July–April 2024-25 totalled Rs7,495,497 million (provisional) against Rs7,171,883 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 4.51per cent.

In terms of US dollars, the exports during July–April 2024 - 2025 totalled $26,896 million (provisional) against $25,278 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 6.40per cent.

Main commodities of exports during April 2025 were knitwear (Rs93,448 million), readymade garments (Rs84,968 million), bed wear (Rs54,922 million), rice others (Rs45,070 million), cotton cloth (Rs35,474 million), towels (Rs23,748 million), made-up articles (excl towels and bedwear), (Rs15,302 million), fish and fish preparations, (Rs13,470 million), basmati rice (Rs12,840 million) and petroleum products (excl top Naphta) (Rs12,811 million).

Imports into Pakistan during April, amounted to Rs1,575,176 million (provisional) as againstRs1,352,310 million in March 2025 and Rs1,347,817 million during April 2024 showing an increase of 16.48per cent over March 2025 and of 16.87per cent.

In terms of US dollars, the imports in April 2025 totalled $ 5,611 million (provisional) as compared to $ 4,828 million in March 2025 showing an increase of 16.22per cent over March, 2025 and of 15.79per cent as compared to $ 4,846 million in April, 2024.

Imports during July–April 2024 - 2025 totalled Rs13,463,700 million (provisional) as againstRs12,732,232 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 5.75per cent.

In terms of US dollars, the imports during July – April, 2024 - 2025 totaled $48,292 million (provisional) as against $44,900 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 7.55per cent.

Main commodities of imports during April 2025 were petroleum crude (Rs151,470 million),electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs150,199 million), petroleum products (Rs139,114 million), palm oil (Rs83,674 million), iron and steel (Rs70,923 million), natural gas liquefied (LNG) (Rs66,043 million), plastic materials (Rs64,101 million), raw cotton (Rs56,960 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs42,018 million) and motor cars (CKD/SKD) (Rs38,687 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025