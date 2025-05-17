AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (4.6%)
FCCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.11%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.13%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.18 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.44%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.72%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.99%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,814 Decreased By -302.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-17

PM commends Trump’s role

Nuzhat Nazar Published May 17, 2025 Updated May 17, 2025 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated that the resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute is essential for sustainable peace in the region.

He was addressing the central ceremony of Yaum-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad to mark the nation’s historic military success.

The event was attended by top civil and military leadership, including Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the three services chiefs, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and several other federal ministers.

PM Shehbaz credits President Trump for ceasefire breakthrough between Pakistan and India

He also expressed gratitude to friendly nations for their solidarity during the crisis and acknowledged former US President Donald Trump’s leadership role in de-escalation efforts.

Commenting on regional peace, Shehbaz Sharif said, “We have fought three wars and gained nothing. It’s time to sit together as peaceful neighbours and negotiate. If we truly want lasting peace, the Kashmir issue must be resolved.”

The ceremony paid glowing tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland during the recent confrontation.

In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saluted the martyrs and lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for their unmatched bravery. “Today is a day of gratitude — such days come once in centuries,” he remarked, highlighting the significance of the recent military triumph.

The premier revealed that during a high-level meeting with top military commanders on the night of May 9 and 10, it was decided that the enemy had crossed all limits. “Our innocent citizens, including a six-year-old child, were martyred. The enemy sent a message that they could strike within Pakistan’s territory,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif detailed the military response, saying, “Six enemy aircraft were downed — including Rafale jets and drones — giving a strong message to those who thought they could act with impunity.” He added that Pakistan’s response left the aggressor nation scrambling for cover.

“The whole world is now asking how Pakistan achieved such a decisive success,” the prime minister said. “It was the prayers of 240 million Pakistanis that Allah accepted, and today, we bow our heads in gratitude.”

Reflecting on the journey ahead, PM Shehbaz emphasised that it is now time to pursue the vision for which Pakistan was created. “The souls of millions of martyrs are calling on us to build the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam,” he stated.

Calling for unity, he said, “If we can turn today’s national unity into our capital, we can elevate Pakistan to its rightful place. Now, we must achieve an economic May 10 — a new chapter of prosperity and strength.”

The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism, revealing that the country has lost over 90,000 lives and suffered an economic loss of $150 billion. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to continue the fight against terrorism and uphold regional peace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Kashmir IIOJK US President Donald Trump Pakistan US relations Pakistan armed forces PM Shehbaz Sharif military leadership Pakistan and US Indo Pak tensions Thanksgiving Day Yaum e Tashakur Pakistan Monument

Comments

200 characters

PM commends Trump’s role

9 bills including income tax, dumping duty passed by NA

Ready to help build robust framework: APTMA questions Nepra’s tariff-setting capacity

Jul-Mar LSMI output grows 1.47pc YoY

Federal govt is no longer setting wheat prices, NA informed

Weekly SPI inflation up 1.03pc

Ministries, divisions ordered to replace ‘Federal Govt’ term in relevant laws, rules

Economic development: Aurangzeb heaps praise on US businesses

Global shipping lines: Pakistan’s major ports among most expensive

NA passes amendment requiring top officials to publicly declare assets

Read more stories