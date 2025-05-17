WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 16, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 15-May-25 14-May-25 13-May-25 12-May-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102815 0.102669 0.103395 0.103298 Euro 0.829183 0.830216 0.827054 0.827632 Japanese yen 0.005067 0.005025 0.005033 0.005106 U.K. pound 0.985271 0.988279 0.982759 0.979469 U.S. dollar 0.741335 0.740339 0.744289 0.745212 Algerian dinar 0.005567 0.005568 0.005571 0.005576 Australian dollar 0.476382 0.479147 0.477015 0.479842 Botswana pula 0.054562 0.054415 0.054631 0.054922 Brazilian real 0.131624 0.131982 0.132304 0.131162 Brunei dollar 0.570829 0.569054 0.570905 Canadian dollar 0.530093 0.530177 0.532815 0.53237 Chilean peso 0.000789 0.000787 0.000791 0.000799 Czech koruna 0.033275 0.033302 0.033152 0.033128 Danish krone 0.11115 0.111301 0.110873 0.110952 Indian rupee 0.008662 0.008679 0.008768 Israeli New Shekel 0.209417 0.208019 0.208135 0.210215 Korean won 0.000524 0.000524 0.000531 0.00053 Kuwaiti dinar 2.41241 2.40917 2.42045 2.4274 Malaysian ringgit 0.172967 0.171593 0.171991 Mauritian rupee 0.016043 0.015909 0.015943 0.016173 Mexican peso 0.03806 0.038235 0.038292 0.03799 New Zealand dollar 0.437795 0.440095 0.435893 0.441464 Norwegian krone 0.071175 0.071747 0.071463 0.071372 Omani rial 1.92805 1.92546 1.93573 1.93813 Peruvian sol 0.201453 0.203859 0.204056 Philippine peso 0.013287 0.013288 0.013381 Polish zloty 0.1961 0.195986 0.194504 0.196052 Qatari riyal 0.203663 0.20339 0.204475 0.204729 Russian ruble 0.009231 0.009228 0.00924 0.009213 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197689 0.197424 0.198477 0.198723 Singapore dollar 0.570829 0.569054 0.570905 South African rand 0.040667 0.040641 0.040664 0.040844 Swedish krona 0.076159 0.076489 0.076399 0.076038 Swiss franc 0.884701 0.886793 0.883849 0.880501 Thai baht 0.022198 0.022231 0.022344 Trinidadian dollar 0.109833 0.110172 0.111028 U.A.E. dirham 0.201861 0.20159 0.202665 0.202917 Uruguayan peso 0.017777 0.017801 0.017873 0.017845 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

