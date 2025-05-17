AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
Markets Print 2025-05-17

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 16, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        15-May-25      14-May-25      13-May-25      12-May-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102815       0.102669       0.103395       0.103298
Euro                             0.829183       0.830216       0.827054       0.827632
Japanese yen                     0.005067       0.005025       0.005033       0.005106
U.K. pound                       0.985271       0.988279       0.982759       0.979469
U.S. dollar                      0.741335       0.740339       0.744289       0.745212
Algerian dinar                   0.005567       0.005568       0.005571       0.005576
Australian dollar                0.476382       0.479147       0.477015       0.479842
Botswana pula                    0.054562       0.054415       0.054631       0.054922
Brazilian real                   0.131624       0.131982       0.132304       0.131162
Brunei dollar                    0.570829       0.569054       0.570905
Canadian dollar                  0.530093       0.530177       0.532815        0.53237
Chilean peso                     0.000789       0.000787       0.000791       0.000799
Czech koruna                     0.033275       0.033302       0.033152       0.033128
Danish krone                      0.11115       0.111301       0.110873       0.110952
Indian rupee                     0.008662       0.008679       0.008768
Israeli New Shekel               0.209417       0.208019       0.208135       0.210215
Korean won                       0.000524       0.000524       0.000531        0.00053
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.41241        2.40917        2.42045         2.4274
Malaysian ringgit                0.172967       0.171593       0.171991
Mauritian rupee                  0.016043       0.015909       0.015943       0.016173
Mexican peso                      0.03806       0.038235       0.038292        0.03799
New Zealand dollar               0.437795       0.440095       0.435893       0.441464
Norwegian krone                  0.071175       0.071747       0.071463       0.071372
Omani rial                        1.92805        1.92546        1.93573        1.93813
Peruvian sol                                    0.201453       0.203859       0.204056
Philippine peso                  0.013287       0.013288       0.013381
Polish zloty                       0.1961       0.195986       0.194504       0.196052
Qatari riyal                     0.203663        0.20339       0.204475       0.204729
Russian ruble                    0.009231       0.009228        0.00924       0.009213
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.197689       0.197424       0.198477       0.198723
Singapore dollar                 0.570829       0.569054       0.570905
South African rand               0.040667       0.040641       0.040664       0.040844
Swedish krona                    0.076159       0.076489       0.076399       0.076038
Swiss franc                      0.884701       0.886793       0.883849       0.880501
Thai baht                        0.022198       0.022231       0.022344
Trinidadian dollar                              0.109833       0.110172       0.111028
U.A.E. dirham                    0.201861        0.20159       0.202665       0.202917
Uruguayan peso                   0.017777       0.017801       0.017873       0.017845
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

