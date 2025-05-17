KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 16, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 119,649.14 High: 120,506.18 Low: 119,541.15 Net Change: 312.77 Volume (000): 235,071 Value (000): 17,703,404 Makt Cap (000) 3,578,212,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,183.52 NET CH (-) 104.60 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,192.04 NET CH (-) 100.14 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 34,915.06 NET CH (+) 210.76 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,720.72 NET CH (-) 90.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,767.44 NET CH (-) 132.58 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,988.20 NET CH (+) 7.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 16- May -2025 ====================================

