Markets Print 2025-05-17
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 16, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 16, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 119,649.14
High: 120,506.18
Low: 119,541.15
Net Change: 312.77
Volume (000): 235,071
Value (000): 17,703,404
Makt Cap (000) 3,578,212,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,183.52
NET CH (-) 104.60
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,192.04
NET CH (-) 100.14
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 34,915.06
NET CH (+) 210.76
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,720.72
NET CH (-) 90.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,767.44
NET CH (-) 132.58
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,988.20
NET CH (+) 7.76
------------------------------------
As on: 16- May -2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments