Dubai’s Global Village invites entrepreneurs with innovative concepts to join Season 30

Global Village - which started out in the form of a number of kiosks back in 1997 - is wrapping up Season 29 and preparing for Season 30.

In a press release, it said it is calling entrepreneurs to bring their businesses to the park by registering their interest in Season 30 through its online business portal.

“The destination presents unparalleled business opportunities and serves as an ideal platform for growth, innovation and the demonstration of pioneering concepts,” it said, adding that it gives entrepreneurs and startups the chance to transform their business ideas into long-term success.

Large-scale companies are also invited to join, it added, in order to gain “valuable exposure for their brands in a vibrant destination, known for its high footfall.”

Global Village said it serves as a launch pad for innovative concepts across a variety of key sectors, including organisation of country pavilions, street food concepts of kiosks and carts, speciality restaurants and coffee shops, retail outlets and open markets as well as new entertainment attractions that elevate the guest experience.

A spokesperson told Business Recorder that the Pakistan Pavilion “was one of the earliest pavilions to join Global Village” and has more than 90 shopping outlets, including retail - ranging from shawls to leather jackets - and food, including Bundoo Khan.

As per the Village’s website, the Pakistan Pavilion brings to life some of the country’s most renowned landmarks, such as the Mughal-era Islamia College, the Badshahi Mosque, and the tomb of Sikh leader Ranjit Singh.

“These architectural wonders create an ideal setting to commemorate Pakistan’s profound history and cultural heritage,” it states, adding that “visitors can immerse themselves in a vibrant marketplace filled with colorful sights, sounds, and flavors, while enjoying an engaging program of visually captivating performances, savoring signature dishes, and exploring traditional shopping experiences.”

“Throughout the years, Pavilion partners have experienced remarkable returns on investment, with a number of them consistently participating for consecutive seasons spanning over a decade,” it elaborated in a statement.

It added it is a “dependable and reputable ally for individuals and enterprises seeking to enhance their market presence within the UAE and the region.”

During Season 29, which wraps up this weekend, Global Village hosted 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options.

The park is home to 400+ performers featured in 40,000 shows. It also features some 200 rides and games.