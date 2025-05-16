Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Read here for details.

Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, reduces diesel rate by Rs2 per litre

Read here for details.

FM Dar announces Pakistan-India ceasefire extended till May 18

Read here for details.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $71mn to $10.40bn

Read here for details.

Pakistan shot down six Indian jets, not five: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

In call with PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan president hails Pakistan’s ‘remarkable success’ during clash with India

Read here for details.