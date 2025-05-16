AIRLINK 160.70 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.78%)
BOP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 83.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
FCCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
FFL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.86%)
FLYNG 51.80 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (4.73%)
HUBC 140.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.62%)
MLCF 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.19%)
OGDC 213.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.34%)
PACE 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
PAEL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PPL 173.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.57%)
PTC 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.26%)
SEARL 85.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.21%)
SSGC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.57%)
SYM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.52%)
WAVESAPP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
YOUW 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,870 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.14%)
BR30 38,081 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.09%)
KSE100 119,835 Decreased By -126.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,718 Decreased By -55.2 (-0.15%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 15, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 16 May, 2025 08:55am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Read here for details.

  • Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, reduces diesel rate by Rs2 per litre

Read here for details.

  • FM Dar announces Pakistan-India ceasefire extended till May 18

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $71mn to $10.40bn

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan shot down six Indian jets, not five: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • In call with PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan president hails Pakistan’s ‘remarkable success’ during clash with India

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan govt takes step towards agri sector reforms

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

Senate body approves Off-the-Grid (CPPs) Levy Bill, 2025

Oil prices heading for 1% weekly gain on U.S.-China trade detente

Trump announces $14.5bn Etihad commitment with Boeing, GE

Textile sector may return to costlier CPPs: PD’s PPP projections to Nepra draw sharp criticism

SECP implements major enhancements to EMR

Read more stories