Trump announces $14.5 billion Etihad commitment with Boeing, GE

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced deals totaling over $200 billion between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, including a $14.5 billion commitment between Boeing, GE Aerospace and Etihad Airways, the White House said.

The White House said Boeing and GE had received a commitment from Etihad Airways to invest $14.5 billion to buy 28 American-made Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft powered by GE engines.

Etihad did not immediately respond to a request for comment. GE and Boeing did not comment.

“With the inclusion of the next-generation 777X in its fleet plan, the investment deepens the longstanding commercial aviation partnership between the UAE and the United States, fueling American manufacturing, driving exports,” the White House said.

Etihad has a fleet of around 100 aircraft.

Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves said last month that Etihad planned to add 20 to 22 new planes this year, as it aims to expand its fleet to more than 170 planes by 2030 and boost Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification strategy.

Etihad, which is owned by Abu Dhabi’s $225 billion wealth fund ADQ, has been through a multi-year restructuring and management shake-up, but has expanded under Neves.

He said that 10 of the new aircraft this year would be Airbus A321LRs, which the carrier launched on Monday and will start operating in August. The remainder include six Airbus A350s and four Boeing 787s.

On Wednesday, Boeing landed its biggest deal for widebody airplanes when state carrier Qatar Airways placed firm orders during Trump’s visit to the Gulf Arab country for 160 jetliners plus options to buy 50 more worth $96 billion, according to the White House.