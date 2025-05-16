AIRLINK 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.66%)
BOP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 84.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.66%)
FCCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
FLYNG 51.93 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (4.99%)
HUBC 141.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
HUMNL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
MLCF 75.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.67%)
OGDC 213.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
PAEL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.04%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.43%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.86%)
PTC 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.08%)
SEARL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.96%)
SSGC 36.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
SYM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TRG 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
YOUW 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
BR100 12,886 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 38,226 Increased By 110 (0.29%)
KSE100 119,931 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,712 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.17%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil set for second weekly rise on trade war truce

  • Brent crude futures dipped 1 cent to $64.52 a barrel
Reuters Published May 16, 2025 Updated May 16, 2025 11:21am

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: Oil prices held steady on Friday, heading for a second consecutive weekly gain due to easing US-China trade tensions though a potential return of Iranian supply limited price gains.

Brent crude futures dipped 1 cent to $64.52 a barrel by 0326 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures added 2 cents to $61.64.

Both contracts fell more than 2% in the previous session following a selloff due to the rising prospect of an Iranian nuclear deal.

President Donald Trump said the US was nearing a nuclear deal with Iran, with Tehran “sort of” agreeing to its terms. However, a source familiar with the talks said there were still issues to resolve.

ING analysts wrote in a note that a nuclear deal lifting sanctions would ease supply risk, allowing Iran to increase oil output and find more willing buyers for its oil.

That could result in additional supply of around 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), they said. Despite the potential supply pressure, both Brent and WTI were up 1% so far this week, after a surge earlier in the week.

Sentiment got a boost after the US and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers and economies, agreed to a 90-day pause on their trade war during which both sides would sharply lower trade duties.

The hefty reciprocal Sino-US tariffs had raised fears of a sharp blow to global growth and oil demand.

Analysts at BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, maintained their forecasts for Brent to average $68 per barrel in 2025 and $71 per barrel in 2026, down from 2024’s $80 per barrel, citing the uncertainty of trade policy on the price outlook.

Crude oil climbs more than $1 on tariff cuts, outlook

“While the 90-day cooling off period leaves the door open for additional progress on lowering trade barriers on both sides, the uncertainty on longer-term trade policy will limit price upside,” the analysts said in a research report. Adding to market concerns was an expected surplus.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday hiked its 2025 global supply growth forecast by 380,000 bpd, as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members unwind output cuts.

The IEA also projected a surplus for next year, despite a minor upward revision of its 2025 global oil demand forecast by 20,000 bpd.

Investors were also watching for signs of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, which could bolster the economy and oil demand. Earlier this week, data from the US Energy Information Administration showed a bigger-than-expected jump in crude stockpiles, heightening demand concerns in the world’s biggest oil consumer.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil set for second weekly rise on trade war truce

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Pakistan issues Rs30bn Green Sukuk to fund renewable projects

Sapphire Fibres Limited seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan govt takes step towards agri sector reforms

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 99.42 in April 2025

Budget 2025-26: KCCI urges govt to expand tax net, targets 4.6mn unregistered entities

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

Read more stories