AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
Markets Print 2025-05-16

EU wheat rises after Chicago boost, strong demand supports

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

PARIS: European wheat prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a rise in US markets, dry weather in northern Europe and strong international demand, although Saudi Arabia’s tender and Algeria’s large purchase were seen benefiting Black Sea origins.

Benchmark September milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, closed 0.2% higher to 205.50 euros ($229.75) a metric ton.

The most traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.8% by the same time.

Operators continued to closely monitor dry weather in Northern Europe, notably in northern France and Germany, with little to no rain expected in the region in the coming week.

If dry weather persists through June, EU wheat and barley output could fall several million tons below current forecasts, Strategie Grains said, although it did not expect this scenario.

In a monthly report the consultancy raised by 1.7 million tons its forecast of EU soft wheat output this year, to 129.8 million metric tons, now 14.7% above last year’s rain-hit harvest.

It also raised its barley harvest estimate by 1.2 million tons from last month to 52.4 million tons, now 5.4% above 2024.

On the tender front, traders said it appeared that Algeria’s wheat purchase on Wednesday would be dominated by Black Sea suppliers especially Romania, Bulgaria and possibly Russia.

