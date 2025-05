KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 43.591billion and the number of lots traded was 48,246.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 22.642 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 11.432 billion),Platinum (PKR 2.135 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.134 billion),Silver (PKR 1.488 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.292 billion),DJ (PKR 819.185 million),Japan Equity (PKR 770.391 million), Copper (PKR 318.076million), Natural Gas (PKR 238.388 million),SP 500 (PKR 227.914 million), Aluminium (PKR 40.285 million),Palladium (PKR 27.223 million) and Brent (PKR 24.799 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 28 lots amounting to PKR 83.017 million were traded.

