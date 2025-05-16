AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
Japanese rubber futures snap 10-day winning streak on trade uncertainty, supply outlook

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures snapped a 10-day winning streak on Thursday, as market uncertainty surrounding China-US trade relations weighed on sentiment, while seasonal supply prospects also pressured prices.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for October delivery ended daytime trade 2.9 yen lower, or 0.91%, at 316.7 yen ($2.18) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery eased 65 yuan, or 0.43%, to 15,090 yuan ($2,093.80) per metric ton. The most active June butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 40 yuan, or 0.33%, to 12,260 yuan ($1,701.12) per metric ton.

Prices were strongly elevated due to the pause in US-China tariffs, and Thursday’s decline is likely due to profit-booking as fundamental demand still looks muted, said Farah Miller, founder of independent rubber-focused data firm Helixtap Technologies.

On Monday, the US and China agreed to pause tariffs for at least 90 days.

