Gold prices dip

KARACHI: Gold prices continued to register a mammoth decline on Thursday reflecting global market downturn where bullion value plunged under $3,200 per ounce, traders said.

Local gold rates slumped by Rs6,700 per tola and Rs5,745 per 10 grams due to a big recession in world bullion value by $67, shrinking to $3,168 per ounce.

As a result, gold prices reduced to Rs335,200 per tola and Rs287,379 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

Domestic silver prices also recorded a huge fall by Rs105 and Rs90, settling for Rs3,377 per tola and Rs2,895 per 10 grams, respectively while global market was selling at $32 per ounce, the association added.

It is important to highlight that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

