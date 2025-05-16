WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
May 15, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 14-May-25 13-May-25 12-May-25 9-May-25
Chinese yuan 0.102669 0.103395 0.103298 0.102212
Euro 0.830216 0.827054 0.827632 0.833368
Japanese yen 0.005025 0.00503272 0.0051059 0.00508
U.K. pound 0.988279 0.982759 0.979469 0.98257
U.S. dollar 0.740339 0.744289 0.745212 0.74064
Algerian dinar 0.0055676 0.00557078 0.0055762 0.005572
Australian dollar 0.479147 0.477015 0.479842 0.474528
Botswana pula 0.0544149 0.0546308 0.0549221 0.054511
Brazilian real 0.131982 0.132304 0.131162 0.131075
Brunei dollar 0.569054 0.570905 0.569679
Canadian dollar 0.532815 0.53237 0.531802
Chilean peso 0.0007874 0.00079079 0.0007985 0.000787
Czech koruna 0.0331517 0.0331279 0.033419
Danish krone 0.111301 0.110873 0.110952 0.111705
Indian rupee 0.0086794 0.00876781 0.008648
Israeli New Shekel 0.208019 0.208135 0.210215 0.20752
Korean won 0.0005237 0.00053148 0.0005302 0.000531
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40917 2.42045 2.4274
Malaysian ringgit 0.171593 0.171991 0.171504
Mauritian rupee 0.015909 0.0159431 0.016173 0.016056
Mexican peso 0.0382347 0.0382918 0.0379896 0.037999
New Zealand dollar 0.440095 0.435893 0.441464 0.435941
Norwegian krone 0.0717466 0.0714625 0.0713723 0.071396
Omani rial 1.92546 1.93573 1.93813
Peruvian sol 0.203859 0.204056 0.203752
Philippine peso 0.0132884 0.0133805 0.013328
Polish zloty 0.195986 0.194504 0.196052 0.196555
Qatari riyal 0.20339 0.204475 0.204729
Russian ruble 0.0092284 0.00924009 0.0092129
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197424 0.198477 0.198723
Singapore dollar 0.569054 0.570905 0.569679
South African rand 0.0406413 0.0406635 0.0408443 0.040744
Swedish krona 0.0764894 0.0763987 0.0760377 0.076316
Swiss franc 0.886793 0.883849 0.880501 0.890888
Thai baht 0.0222311 0.0223436 0.022373
Trinidadian dollar 0.110172 0.111028 0.10977
U.A.E. dirham 0.20159 0.202665 0.202917
Uruguayan peso 0.0178005 0.0178727 0.0178447 0.017738
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
