WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 15, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-May-25 13-May-25 12-May-25 9-May-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102669 0.103395 0.103298 0.102212 Euro 0.830216 0.827054 0.827632 0.833368 Japanese yen 0.005025 0.00503272 0.0051059 0.00508 U.K. pound 0.988279 0.982759 0.979469 0.98257 U.S. dollar 0.740339 0.744289 0.745212 0.74064 Algerian dinar 0.0055676 0.00557078 0.0055762 0.005572 Australian dollar 0.479147 0.477015 0.479842 0.474528 Botswana pula 0.0544149 0.0546308 0.0549221 0.054511 Brazilian real 0.131982 0.132304 0.131162 0.131075 Brunei dollar 0.569054 0.570905 0.569679 Canadian dollar 0.532815 0.53237 0.531802 Chilean peso 0.0007874 0.00079079 0.0007985 0.000787 Czech koruna 0.0331517 0.0331279 0.033419 Danish krone 0.111301 0.110873 0.110952 0.111705 Indian rupee 0.0086794 0.00876781 0.008648 Israeli New Shekel 0.208019 0.208135 0.210215 0.20752 Korean won 0.0005237 0.00053148 0.0005302 0.000531 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40917 2.42045 2.4274 Malaysian ringgit 0.171593 0.171991 0.171504 Mauritian rupee 0.015909 0.0159431 0.016173 0.016056 Mexican peso 0.0382347 0.0382918 0.0379896 0.037999 New Zealand dollar 0.440095 0.435893 0.441464 0.435941 Norwegian krone 0.0717466 0.0714625 0.0713723 0.071396 Omani rial 1.92546 1.93573 1.93813 Peruvian sol 0.203859 0.204056 0.203752 Philippine peso 0.0132884 0.0133805 0.013328 Polish zloty 0.195986 0.194504 0.196052 0.196555 Qatari riyal 0.20339 0.204475 0.204729 Russian ruble 0.0092284 0.00924009 0.0092129 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197424 0.198477 0.198723 Singapore dollar 0.569054 0.570905 0.569679 South African rand 0.0406413 0.0406635 0.0408443 0.040744 Swedish krona 0.0764894 0.0763987 0.0760377 0.076316 Swiss franc 0.886793 0.883849 0.880501 0.890888 Thai baht 0.0222311 0.0223436 0.022373 Trinidadian dollar 0.110172 0.111028 0.10977 U.A.E. dirham 0.20159 0.202665 0.202917 Uruguayan peso 0.0178005 0.0178727 0.0178447 0.017738 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025