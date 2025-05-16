KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (May 15, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 282.50 283.75 AED 76.93 77.45 EURO 315.85 318.53 SAR 75.21 75.70 GBP 374.67 377.76 INTERBANK 281.65 281.85 JPY 1.91 1.96 =========================================================================

