KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (May 15, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.50 283.75 AED 76.93 77.45
EURO 315.85 318.53 SAR 75.21 75.70
GBP 374.67 377.76 INTERBANK 281.65 281.85
JPY 1.91 1.96
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments