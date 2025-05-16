Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen, army says

CAIRO: The Israeli military’s aerial defense system intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Thursday following alarms sounding in several areas of Israel, the army said in a statement.

The Houthis have been launching missiles and drones at Israel as well as attacking numerous vessels in global shipping lanes, in a campaign that they say is aimed at showing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel’s defence minister warns Yemen’s Houthis of heavy retaliation

Israel has been fighting a war in Gaza since a deadly raid by the Palestinian group Hamas into southern Israel in October 2023.

Israel has carried out numerous retaliatory airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

The launch, the second in two days, coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the Gulf. Trump announced earlier in May that he reached a ceasefire with Yemen’s Houthis that would halt attacks on U.S. vessels.