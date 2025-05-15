AIRLINK 159.60 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (2.99%)
BOP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
CNERGY 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.92%)
CPHL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.71%)
FCCL 48.32 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.96%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.43%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 140.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.47%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.5%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.46%)
MLCF 76.49 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.39%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.3%)
PAEL 46.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.88%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.1%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (7.29%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
SSGC 37.17 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.05%)
SYM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.7%)
TELE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.3%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TRG 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.8%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.17%)
BR100 12,858 Increased By 187.4 (1.48%)
BR30 38,029 Increased By 662 (1.77%)
KSE100 119,755 Increased By 1218 (1.03%)
KSE30 36,706 Increased By 412.7 (1.14%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India issues stricter rules for foreign lawyers flying in for client work

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 02:40pm

NEW DELHI: Foreign lawyers who fly into India to handle client matters will now have to inform the country’s bar council before they come and will also have to disclose some client details, according to new rules published this week.

The rules are part of detailed regulations that follow India’s 2023 decision to permit foreign law firms to open India offices and advise in non-litigious, foreign or international law in areas such as M&A and corporate law.

Prior to that, India only allowed a fly-in and fly-out system for foreign lawyers.

But foreign lawyers who don’t open offices and want to continue flying in now face stricter requirements - namely, filling in a declaration disclosing the client’s name andcontact information. The rules reiterated that lawyers can’t stay in India for more than 60 days in a 12-month period.

“Any foreign lawyer or law firm shall be required to inform the Bar Council of India before its arrival in India and shall also intimate about the details of the work and its duration of its stay in India,” said the rules.

Though most transactions, even big-ticket ones, can be wrapped up in 60 days, the time limit on stays and other compliance measures are contrary to the intent of liberalizing the industry, lawyers said.

Indian army operation on Myanmar border kills 10 insurgents

“Under garb of relaxing barriers, this is actually like taking several steps backwards,” said Akash Karmakar, a partner at Indian law firm Panag & Babu, which works with foreign lawyers who regularly visit India for transactions.

“Indian clients want foreign lawyers to come in and advise on subjects like foreign stock listings. That work will slowdown due to added compliance for foreign lawyers.”

The Bar Council did not respond to a request for comment. Inits press statement on Wednesday, it described the requirements as “strict guidelines” aimed at protecting the interests of Indian lawyers.

The entry of foreign law firms into India has been a contentious issue, and the Bar Council opposed the move for years, fearing the impact on local lawyers.

Salman Waris, managing partner at Indian law firm TechLegis, added the new rules would “frustrate international lawyers and force them to setup formal offices and cause concerns about client confidentiality due to information sharing with the Bar Council.”

‘After aerial humiliation, panicked India bombed its own people’

The new rules also stipulate that law firms intending to set up India offices will also need to submit a no-objectioncertificate from the Indian government “stating that an effective legal system” exists in foreign countries whose laws the applicant wishes to practice in India.

The first set of rules in 2023 have not yet led to a flurry of major foreign law firms setting up India offices, but lawyers said Wednesday’s rules are likely to offer more clarity and speed up market entries.

India Foreign lawyers Bar Council of India

Comments

200 characters

India issues stricter rules for foreign lawyers flying in for client work

Stock market sees buying momentum, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee register gains against US dollar

Trump says he’s ‘not interested’ in Apple building in India

RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs6,700 in Pakistan

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

Indian travel firms report drop in Turkiye bookings over Pakistan support

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms inks SPA with CCL Holding

Nishat Hotels & Properties seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Read more stories