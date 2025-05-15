AIRLINK 160.20 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (3.38%)
BOP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.8%)
CPHL 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.59%)
FCCL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
FFL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
FLYNG 48.28 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (7.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.48%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.9%)
KOSM 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
MLCF 76.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.35%)
OGDC 213.49 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.39%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.27%)
PAEL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
PIAHCLA 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.33%)
POWER 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
PPL 173.39 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.05%)
PRL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.65%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
SSGC 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.89%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.77%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
TRG 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.24%)
WAVESAPP 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.68%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.06%)
BR100 12,795 Increased By 124.4 (0.98%)
BR30 37,932 Increased By 564.8 (1.51%)
KSE100 119,389 Increased By 852.8 (0.72%)
KSE30 36,568 Increased By 273.9 (0.75%)
Indian rupee drops on hedging, portfolio outflow-spurred dollar bids

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 11:44am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened in early trading on Thursday, weighed by dollar bids on account of corporate hedging and portfolio outflows, traders said, even as its regional peers benefited from broad weakness in the greenback.

The rupee declined 0.5% to 85.67 against the U.S. dollar, as of 10:20 a.m. IST.

Asian currencies were mostly stronger, with the Taiwan dollar and Korean won leading gains, as investor focus remained on U.S. trade deals amid speculation that the negotiations may involve foreign exchange policies.

“Markets are alert to Trump’s desire for a more competitive USD to advance his reshoring agenda, reacting strongly to speculation of currency discussions in trade negotiations between the US and major Asian economies,” DBS Bank said in a note.

The dollar index was down nearly 0.2% at 100.8 while U.S. bond yields nudged higher with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbing over the 4.50% mark on concerns about growing disagreements on the Trump administration’s tax and budget policies.

Indian rupee ends tad higher

Persistent corporate dollar demand and foreign portfolio outflows from local equities were weighing on the rupee though, a senior trader at a foreign bank said.

There are “some jitters” about India’s ability to crack a trade deal with the U.S. quickly, which has prompted some outflows from equities alongside a tactical re-allocation to Chinese stocks, the trader added.

India’s benchmark equity indexes, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, were down about 0.5% on the day. India’s benchmark 10-year government bond also dipped, tracking a decline in U.S. peers.

India’s trade data, due post currency market hours on Thursday, will be in focus, followed by a string of U.S. economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

