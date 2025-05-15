AIRLINK 160.10 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (3.32%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.53%)
CPHL 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.59%)
FCCL 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.92%)
FFL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
FLYNG 48.28 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (7.38%)
HUBC 140.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.47%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.43%)
KOSM 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
MLCF 76.32 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.34%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.39%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.27%)
PAEL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.33%)
POWER 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.62%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
SSGC 36.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2%)
SYM 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.9%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.02%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
TRG 65.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.44%)
WAVESAPP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.06%)
BR100 12,795 Increased By 124.4 (0.98%)
BR30 37,962 Increased By 594.4 (1.59%)
KSE100 119,410 Increased By 873.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,575 Increased By 280.9 (0.77%)
India’s car sales to dealers jumps nearly 4% in April, industry body says

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 11:10am

Indian automakers posted a near 4% jump in sales to dealers in April, led by strong demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs), data from an industry body showed on Thursday.

Domestic sales of all cars in the country to dealers rose to 348,847 units last month, compared to 335,629 in April last year, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Weak April sales hit most top Indian carmakers as demand cools

Mahindra & Mahindra posted a 28% jump in sales in April, overtaking Hyundai India to the No.2 spot by overall sales in the in the world’s third-largest car market.

