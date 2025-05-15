AIRLINK 160.20 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (3.38%)
BOP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.8%)
CPHL 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.59%)
FCCL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
FFL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
FLYNG 48.28 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (7.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.48%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.9%)
KOSM 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
MLCF 76.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.35%)
OGDC 213.49 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.39%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.27%)
PAEL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
PIAHCLA 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.33%)
POWER 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
PPL 173.39 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.05%)
PRL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.65%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
SSGC 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.89%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.77%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
TRG 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.24%)
WAVESAPP 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.68%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.06%)
BR100 12,795 Increased By 124.4 (0.98%)
BR30 37,932 Increased By 564.8 (1.51%)
KSE100 119,389 Increased By 852.8 (0.72%)
KSE30 36,568 Increased By 273.9 (0.75%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls for second day as strong yen weighs

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 11:03am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped for a second day on Thursday, extending its retreat from a nearly three-month peak, as a stronger yen sent automaker shares sliding.

The Nikkei sank 1.1% to 37,705.74 as of the midday recess, as the yen strengthened for a third day, eroding the value of Japanese exporters’ overseas revenues.

Japan’s benchmark index had rallied 25% between a low on April 7 and the high on Tuesday, partly as optimism built for a spate of U.S. trade deals that would remove the risk of a global recession.

The broader Topix fell 1% on Thursday, also a second session of losses.

“The run-up in the Nikkei had been very fast, and we’re still at a very high level,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura.

“Investors are cautious that there is still a degree of overheating in the market.”

Japan’s Nikkei reverses gains on sell-off to book profits

Transport equipment was the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s industry groupings, dropping 2.6%.

Toyota and Honda each tumbled 3.2%, and Nissan slumped 3.4%.

Electronics exporters were also weak, with Sony losing 3.8% and Nintendo slipping 2.7%.

Chip shares declined. Advantest was off 1.8% and Tokyo Electron eased 1%.

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing fell 2% to be the biggest points drag on the Nikkei due to its heavy weighting.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 172 fell and 53 rose.

Shipping was a bright spot, jumping 2.5% to be far and away the best performing TSE industry sector, as a thaw in Sino-U.S. trade relations boosted the outlook for cargo traffic.

