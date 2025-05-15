China stocks dip after three-day winning streak

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell after three days of gains, as investors digested economic data and sought direction amid easing U.S.-China trade tensions. Hong Kong shares also edged down.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.6% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng was down 0.3%.

China’s new bank loans tumbled more than expected in April as a protracted trade war with the United States further eroded the market’s appetite during a typically slow month for loan demand.

Meanwhile, China paused some non-tariff measures taken against 17 U.S. entities put on its unreliable entity list in April and 28 U.S. entities on its export control list, the commerce ministry said.

Chinese stocks have recovered all their losses, triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s punitive tariff measures imposed on April 2.

Artificial intelligence and defence shares traded onshore fell 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively.

Financial shares lift China and HK shares

Maritime shipping and ports stocks jumped as trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies de-escalated, with shares of Nanjing Port and Lianyungang Port up to a daily maximum of 10%.

Tencent shares edged down 0.5% despite its first-quarter revenue beating expectations.

Investors were awaiting Alibaba’s earnings reports, which will be released later in the day.

China cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, known as the reserve requirement ratio, by 50 basis points on Thursday. State media Securities Daily said there is more room for such cuts in the rest of the year, citing economists.