AIRLINK 159.60 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (2.99%)
BOP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
CNERGY 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.92%)
CPHL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.71%)
FCCL 48.32 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.96%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.43%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 140.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.47%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.5%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.46%)
MLCF 76.49 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.39%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.3%)
PAEL 46.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.88%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.1%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (7.29%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
SSGC 37.17 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.05%)
SYM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.7%)
TELE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.3%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TRG 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.8%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.17%)
BR100 12,858 Increased By 187.4 (1.48%)
BR30 38,029 Increased By 662 (1.77%)
KSE100 119,755 Increased By 1218 (1.03%)
KSE30 36,706 Increased By 412.7 (1.14%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slides 3% on expectations for US-Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 02:43pm

LONDON: Oil prices fell by about $2 on Thursday on expectations for a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal that could result in sanctions easing, while a surprise build in U.S. crude oil inventories last week heightened investor concerns about oversupply.

Brent crude futures were down $1.99, or 3%, to $64.10 a barrel at 0806 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $2.05, or 3.3%, to $61.10.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States was getting very close to securing a nuclear deal with Iran, and Tehran had “sort of” agreed to the terms.

This came after an Iranian official told NBC News in an interview published on Wednesday that Iran was willing to agree to a deal with the U.S. in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Oil falls after US crude inventories rise

“Chased down by the crude build in the EIA Inventory Report, the move is accelerated by what appears to be a cooling of animosity in the US/Iran nuclear negotiations,” PVM Oil analyst John Evans said of oil prices.

Washington issued sanctions on Wednesday to target Iranian efforts to domestically manufacture components for ballistic missiles, the U.S. Treasury Department said, following Tuesday’s sanctions on some 20 companies in a network that it said has long sent Iranian oil to China.

The sanctions came after a fourth round of U.S.-Iran talks in Oman aimed at addressing disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed crude stockpiles rose by 3.5 million barrels to 441.8 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel draw.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency lifted its oil demand growth forecast in 2025 to 740,000 barrels per day, up 20,000 bpd from the previous report, citing higher economic growth forecasts and lower oil prices supporting consumption.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers, known as OPEC+, has been increasing supply, although OPEC on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for growth in oil supply from the U.S. and other producers outside the wider OPEC+ group this year.

Crude Oil Oil prices Oil crude oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil slides 3% on expectations for US-Iran nuclear deal

Stock market sees buying momentum, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee register gains against US dollar

Trump says he’s ‘not interested’ in Apple building in India

RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs6,700 in Pakistan

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

Indian travel firms report drop in Turkiye bookings over Pakistan support

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms inks SPA with CCL Holding

Nishat Hotels & Properties seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Read more stories