Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan receives second tranche of $1.02bn from IMF, confirms SBP

Priority projects in roads, railways and maritime must be shortlisted in first phase: Ahsan

PM Shehbaz thanks UAE President for crisis mediation, vows to defend sovereignty

Two more soldiers succumb to injuries from Indian strikes, says ISPR

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s economy pulled off ‘macroeconomic miracle’ in past two years: Barron’s

