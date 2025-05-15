AIRLINK 155.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
BOP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.39%)
CPHL 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
FCCL 47.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
FLYNG 47.72 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (6.14%)
HUBC 139.75 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.29%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.63%)
KOSM 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
MLCF 75.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 214.80 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1%)
PACE 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
PAEL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.7%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (3.29%)
PRL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.6%)
PTC 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
SEARL 84.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
SSGC 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
SYM 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TPLP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TRG 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
BR100 12,742 Increased By 71.2 (0.56%)
BR30 37,681 Increased By 313.9 (0.84%)
KSE100 119,083 Increased By 546.6 (0.46%)
KSE30 36,502 Increased By 208.4 (0.57%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 14, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 15 May, 2025 08:35am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan receives second tranche of $1.02bn from IMF, confirms SBP

Read here for details.

  • Priority projects in roads, railways and maritime must be shortlisted in first phase: Ahsan

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz thanks UAE President for crisis mediation, vows to defend sovereignty

Read here for details.

  • Two more soldiers succumb to injuries from Indian strikes, says ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s economy pulled off ‘macroeconomic miracle’ in past two years: Barron’s

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Stock market sees buying momentum, KSE-100 surges over 800 points

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Meeting scheduled for 15-16th: PD to brief IMF on CDMP, subsidy and carbon levy law

Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

Ex-FATA/PATA: Rs45bn GST exemptions under scrutiny

PM Shehbaz sets up panel for petroleum sector reforms

NA informed: PIA records Rs9.35bn operational profit

90bps drop in Market Treasury Bills yield

Entry-151 of Sixth Schedule to STA: SC CB grants status quo, restores amendment

Collusive tendering practices: NAB, CCP sign MoU to take firm action

Read more stories