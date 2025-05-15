AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
B R Gavai sworn in as Chief Justice of India

Monitoring Desk Published 15 May, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office to the new CJI.

Justice Gavai is reportedly the first Buddhist to hold the post and only the second Chief Justice from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, after Justice K G Balakrishnan. The event was marked by the presence of top dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and several members of the Union Cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

