KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 33.370 billion and the number of lots traded was 36,406.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 14.905 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 9.495 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.969 billion), Silver (PKR 1.270 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.657 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.637 billion), SP 500 (PKR 270.132 million), DJ (PKR 190.832 million), Copper (PKR 251.878 million), Natural Gas (PKR 230.240 million), Brent (PKR 40.194 million), Palladium (PKR 53.343 million), Aluminum (PKR 12.242 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 43.358 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 69 lots amounting to PKR 342.283 million were traded.

