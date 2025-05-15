AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 15, 2025
Markets Print 2025-05-15

Base metals firm on weaker dollar

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 05:42am

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Wednesday as a 90-day pause agreed by Beijing and Washington on most of their tit-for-tat tariffs raised investors’ confidence that a global recession can be averted and demand will continue for growth-dependent metals.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $9,621 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading after hitting $9,642, its highest since April 3.

“Investors have rotated away from safe-havens like gold back into the industrial space,” Panmure Liberum analyst Tom Price said. “However, they are not re-engaging the market in a vigorous way at this early stage but stay very cautious at the moment. They are wondering what (US President Donald) Trump is going to do next,” he added. Providing further support, the US dollar extended losses following its biggest decline in more than three weeks overnight after weaker than expected US consumer inflation data bolstered the case for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The weaker US currency makes dollar-priced metals more affordable for other currency holders, while prospects of lower interest rates support the demand outlook for industrial metals.

Copper LME Metals

