WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 14, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 13-May-25 12-May-25 9-May-25 8-May-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103395 0.103298 0.102212 0.102199
Euro 0.827054 0.827632 0.833368 0.835487
Japanese yen 0.00503272 0.00510594 0.00508 0.005136
U.K. pound 0.982759 0.979469 0.98257 0.980885
U.S. dollar 0.744289 0.745212 0.74064 0.739565
Algerian dinar 0.00557078 0.00557622 0.005572 0.005574
Australian dollar 0.477015 0.479842 0.474528 0.47665
Botswana pula 0.0546308 0.0549221 0.054511 0.054432
Brazilian real 0.132304 0.131162 0.131075 0.130081
Brunei dollar 0.570905 0.569679 0.571357
Canadian dollar 0.532815 0.53237 0.531802 0.531793
Chilean peso 0.00079079 0.000798504 0.000787 0.000782
Czech koruna 0.0331517 0.0331279 0.033419
Danish krone 0.110873 0.110952 0.111705 0.111991
Indian rupee 0.00876781 0.008648 0.008715
Israeli New Shekel 0.208135 0.210215 0.20752 0.20664
Korean won 0.00053148 0.000530174 0.000531 0.00053
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42045 2.4274 2.41333
Malaysian ringgit 0.171991 0.171504 0.173322
Mauritian rupee 0.0159431 0.016173 0.016056 0.016136
Mexican peso 0.0382918 0.0379896 0.037999 0.037802
New Zealand dollar 0.435893 0.441464 0.435941 0.441003
Norwegian krone 0.0714625 0.0713723 0.071396 0.071483
Omani rial 1.93573 1.93813 1.92345
Peruvian sol 0.204056 0.203752 0.203345
Philippine peso 0.0133805 0.013328 0.013361
Polish zloty 0.194504 0.196052 0.196555 0.195445
Qatari riyal 0.204475 0.204729 0.203177
Russian ruble 0.00924009 0.00921285
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198477 0.198723 0.197217
Singapore dollar 0.570905 0.569679 0.571357
South African rand 0.0406635 0.0408443 0.040744 0.040491
Swedish krona 0.0763987 0.0760377 0.076316 0.076629
Swiss franc 0.883849 0.880501 0.890888 0.895574
Thai baht 0.0223436 0.022373 0.022566
Trinidadian dollar 0.111028 0.10977 0.109174
U.A.E. dirham 0.202665 0.202917 0.201379
Uruguayan peso 0.0178727 0.0178447 0.017738 0.017704
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments