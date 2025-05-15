WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 14, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-May-25 12-May-25 9-May-25 8-May-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103395 0.103298 0.102212 0.102199 Euro 0.827054 0.827632 0.833368 0.835487 Japanese yen 0.00503272 0.00510594 0.00508 0.005136 U.K. pound 0.982759 0.979469 0.98257 0.980885 U.S. dollar 0.744289 0.745212 0.74064 0.739565 Algerian dinar 0.00557078 0.00557622 0.005572 0.005574 Australian dollar 0.477015 0.479842 0.474528 0.47665 Botswana pula 0.0546308 0.0549221 0.054511 0.054432 Brazilian real 0.132304 0.131162 0.131075 0.130081 Brunei dollar 0.570905 0.569679 0.571357 Canadian dollar 0.532815 0.53237 0.531802 0.531793 Chilean peso 0.00079079 0.000798504 0.000787 0.000782 Czech koruna 0.0331517 0.0331279 0.033419 Danish krone 0.110873 0.110952 0.111705 0.111991 Indian rupee 0.00876781 0.008648 0.008715 Israeli New Shekel 0.208135 0.210215 0.20752 0.20664 Korean won 0.00053148 0.000530174 0.000531 0.00053 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42045 2.4274 2.41333 Malaysian ringgit 0.171991 0.171504 0.173322 Mauritian rupee 0.0159431 0.016173 0.016056 0.016136 Mexican peso 0.0382918 0.0379896 0.037999 0.037802 New Zealand dollar 0.435893 0.441464 0.435941 0.441003 Norwegian krone 0.0714625 0.0713723 0.071396 0.071483 Omani rial 1.93573 1.93813 1.92345 Peruvian sol 0.204056 0.203752 0.203345 Philippine peso 0.0133805 0.013328 0.013361 Polish zloty 0.194504 0.196052 0.196555 0.195445 Qatari riyal 0.204475 0.204729 0.203177 Russian ruble 0.00924009 0.00921285 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198477 0.198723 0.197217 Singapore dollar 0.570905 0.569679 0.571357 South African rand 0.0406635 0.0408443 0.040744 0.040491 Swedish krona 0.0763987 0.0760377 0.076316 0.076629 Swiss franc 0.883849 0.880501 0.890888 0.895574 Thai baht 0.0223436 0.022373 0.022566 Trinidadian dollar 0.111028 0.10977 0.109174 U.A.E. dirham 0.202665 0.202917 0.201379 Uruguayan peso 0.0178727 0.0178447 0.017738 0.017704 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

