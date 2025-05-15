KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (May 14, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 282.28 283.72 AED 76.90 77.45 EURO 316.59 319.79 SAR 75.16 75.70 GBP 375.75 379.32 INTERBANK 281.75 282.00 JPY 1.89 1.95 =========================================================================

