Markets Print 2025-05-15
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (May 14, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.28 283.72 AED 76.90 77.45
EURO 316.59 319.79 SAR 75.16 75.70
GBP 375.75 379.32 INTERBANK 281.75 282.00
JPY 1.89 1.95
=========================================================================
