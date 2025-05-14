AIRLINK 155.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.08%)
Pakistan

Heatwave to grip country from May 15: PMD

BR Web Desk Published 14 May, 2025 02:43pm

The Pakis­tan Meteorological Depart­m­ent (PMD) has predicted a heatwave in the country from May 15 till May 19.

In a notification issued today, the PMD said that temperature during the day in Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan will likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal from May 15 to May 20.

Moreover, day temperatures are likely to remain five to seven degrees Celsius above normal in upper half (central & upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan) from May 15 to May 19, added the PMD.

“A westerly weather system is expected to enter upper parts of the country on 19th May (evening/night).

Met Office forecasts heatwave in Karachi till April 23

Rainwind/thunderstorm (isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region including northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on 19th/20th May.“

The PMD has also advised citizens to take precautionary measures and directed concerned ito take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

