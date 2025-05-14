AIRLINK 155.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.4%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2025 10:45am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:30am, the local currency was hovering at 281.68, a loss of Re0.01 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed the day at 281.67.

Internationally, the US dollar stabilised on Wednesday following its biggest decline in more than three weeks overnight, with softer-than-expected US consumer inflation data bolstering the case for Federal Reserve easing just as global trade tensions cool.

Inflation in US is likely to pick up in the coming months as US tariffs lift the cost of imported goods, although the outlook for US trade has improved following an agreement with Britain last week and weekend talks with China that yielded a 90-day truce in their tit-for-tat tariff war.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this month he has “potential deals” with India, Japan and South Korea.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was flat at 100.94 as of 0042 GMT, following a 0.8% slide on Tuesday.

The index had jumped 1% on Monday and touched a one-month peak on optimism that a de-escalation in Sino-US trade tensions would avert a potential global recession.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, held near two-week highs in early trading on Wednesday, supported by an agreement between the US and China to temporarily lower their reciprocal tariffs and a falling US dollar.

Brent crude futures inched down 10 cents, or 0.15%, by 0008 GMT to $66.53 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 7 cents, or 0.11%, to $63.60.

Both benchmarks climbed more than 2.5% in the previous session.

