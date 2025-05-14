Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to be strategic, focused on long-term growth

Pakistan expels Indian High Commission staffer over ‘incompatible activities’

Sindh govt to provide ‘easy loans’ to small, medium businesses

‘False fuel saving claim’: CCP imposes Rs40mn penalty on Al-Ghazi Tractors

Pakistan rejects Modi’s truce narrative, vows to ‘closely monitor Indian actions’

At least 40 civilians, 11 soldiers martyred due to India’s unprovoked attacks: ISPR

