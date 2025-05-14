AIRLINK 154.88 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (3.08%)
Markets Print 2025-05-14

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 14 May, 2025 05:56am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 13, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        12-May-25       9-May-25       8-May-25       7-May-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103298       0.102212       0.102199       0.101953
Euro                             0.827632       0.833368       0.835487       0.837091
Japanese yen                    0.0051059        0.00508       0.005136       0.005153
U.K. pound                       0.979469        0.98257       0.980885       0.983435
U.S. dollar                      0.745212        0.74064       0.739565       0.736876
Algerian dinar                  0.0055762       0.005572       0.005574       0.005566
Australian dollar                0.479842       0.474528        0.47665        0.47779
Botswana pula                   0.0549221       0.054511       0.054432       0.054455
Brazilian real                   0.131162       0.131075       0.130081       0.128447
Brunei dollar                    0.569679       0.571357       0.570602
Canadian dollar                  0.531802       0.531793       0.534123
Chilean peso                    0.0007985       0.000787       0.000782       0.000784
Czech koruna                    0.0331279       0.033419                      0.033583
Danish krone                     0.110952       0.111705       0.111991       0.112188
Indian rupee                     0.008648       0.008715       0.008713
Israeli New Shekel               0.210215        0.20752        0.20664        0.20543
Korean won                      0.0005302       0.000531        0.00053       0.000517
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.4274                       2.41333        2.40456
Malaysian ringgit                0.171504       0.173322       0.173976
Mauritian rupee                  0.016173       0.016056       0.016136        0.01612
Mexican peso                    0.0379896       0.037999       0.037802       0.037619
New Zealand dollar               0.441464       0.435941       0.441003       0.442641
Norwegian krone                 0.0713723       0.071396       0.071483       0.071721
Omani rial                        1.93813                       1.92345        1.91645
Peruvian sol                     0.203752       0.203345       0.201884
Philippine peso                  0.013328       0.013361       0.013227
Polish zloty                     0.196052       0.196555       0.195445       0.195759
Qatari riyal                     0.204729                      0.203177       0.202438
Russian ruble                   0.0092129                                     0.009113
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.198723                      0.197217         0.1965
Singapore dollar                 0.569679       0.571357       0.570602
South African rand              0.0408443       0.040744       0.040491       0.040307
Swedish krona                   0.0760377       0.076316       0.076629       0.076776
Swiss franc                      0.880501       0.890888       0.895574       0.894701
Thai baht                                       0.022373       0.022566       0.022511
Trinidadian dollar                0.10977       0.109174       0.108981
U.A.E. dirham                    0.202917                      0.201379       0.200647
Uruguayan peso                  0.0178447       0.017738       0.017704       0.017632
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

