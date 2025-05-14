WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 13, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-May-25 9-May-25 8-May-25 7-May-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103298 0.102212 0.102199 0.101953 Euro 0.827632 0.833368 0.835487 0.837091 Japanese yen 0.0051059 0.00508 0.005136 0.005153 U.K. pound 0.979469 0.98257 0.980885 0.983435 U.S. dollar 0.745212 0.74064 0.739565 0.736876 Algerian dinar 0.0055762 0.005572 0.005574 0.005566 Australian dollar 0.479842 0.474528 0.47665 0.47779 Botswana pula 0.0549221 0.054511 0.054432 0.054455 Brazilian real 0.131162 0.131075 0.130081 0.128447 Brunei dollar 0.569679 0.571357 0.570602 Canadian dollar 0.531802 0.531793 0.534123 Chilean peso 0.0007985 0.000787 0.000782 0.000784 Czech koruna 0.0331279 0.033419 0.033583 Danish krone 0.110952 0.111705 0.111991 0.112188 Indian rupee 0.008648 0.008715 0.008713 Israeli New Shekel 0.210215 0.20752 0.20664 0.20543 Korean won 0.0005302 0.000531 0.00053 0.000517 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4274 2.41333 2.40456 Malaysian ringgit 0.171504 0.173322 0.173976 Mauritian rupee 0.016173 0.016056 0.016136 0.01612 Mexican peso 0.0379896 0.037999 0.037802 0.037619 New Zealand dollar 0.441464 0.435941 0.441003 0.442641 Norwegian krone 0.0713723 0.071396 0.071483 0.071721 Omani rial 1.93813 1.92345 1.91645 Peruvian sol 0.203752 0.203345 0.201884 Philippine peso 0.013328 0.013361 0.013227 Polish zloty 0.196052 0.196555 0.195445 0.195759 Qatari riyal 0.204729 0.203177 0.202438 Russian ruble 0.0092129 0.009113 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.198723 0.197217 0.1965 Singapore dollar 0.569679 0.571357 0.570602 South African rand 0.0408443 0.040744 0.040491 0.040307 Swedish krona 0.0760377 0.076316 0.076629 0.076776 Swiss franc 0.880501 0.890888 0.895574 0.894701 Thai baht 0.022373 0.022566 0.022511 Trinidadian dollar 0.10977 0.109174 0.108981 U.A.E. dirham 0.202917 0.201379 0.200647 Uruguayan peso 0.0178447 0.017738 0.017704 0.017632 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

