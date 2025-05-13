Trump attends official ceremony held in Saudi Royal Court

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 13
|
281.73
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 13
|
281.53
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 13
|
147.90
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 13
|
0.84
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 13
|
1.32
|
Euro to USD / May 13
|
1.11
|
UK LIBOR % / May 12
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 12
|
5,844.19
|
Nasdaq / May 12
|
18,708.34
|
Dow Jones / May 12
|
42,410.10
|
India Sensex / May 13
|
81,726.97
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 13
|
38,305.85
|
Hang Seng / May 13
|
23,188.20
|
FTSE 100 / May 13
|
8,606.55
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 13
|
23,595.02
|
France CAC40 / May 13
|
7,859.80
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 12
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 12
|
291,923
|
Petrol/Litre / May 13
|
252.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 13
|
61.90
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 13
|
3,253.26
|
Diesel/Litre / May 13
|
256.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 13
|
66.85
|Stock
|Price
|
Grays Leasing / May 13
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
4.51
▲ 0.72 (19%)
|
TPL Trakker Ltd / May 13
TPL Trakker Limited(TPLT)
|
6.59
▲ 1 (17.89%)
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / May 13
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
6.88
▲ 1 (17.01%)
|
B. F. Mod. / May 13
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
8.34
▲ 1 (13.62%)
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / May 13
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
9.11
▲ 1 (12.33%)
|
Mahanna Islamic Index / May 13
Mahanna Islamic Index Traded Fund(MIIETF)
|
15.47
▲ 1.65 (11.94%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / May 13
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
9.59
▲ 1 (11.64%)
|
Gulshan Sp. / May 13
Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited(GSPM)
|
3.40
▲ 0.35 (11.48%)
|
Ghazi Fabrics / May 13
Ghazi Fabrics International Limited(GFIL)
|
10.17
▲ 1 (10.91%)
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / May 13
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
14.80
▲ 1.35 (10.04%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Power Cem(Pref) / May 13
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
15.35
▼ -1.71 (-10.02%)
|
Bilal Fibres / May 13
Bilal Fibres Limited(BILF)
|
19.59
▼ -2.18 (-10.01%)
|
TPL Life Insur. / May 13
TPL Life Insurance Limited(TPLL)
|
46.80
▼ -5.2 (-10%)
|
Din Tex. / May 13
Din Textile Mills Limited(DINT)
|
45
▼ -4.99 (-9.98%)
|
Mughal Energy / May 13
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
19.90
▼ -2.12 (-9.63%)
|
Suhail Jute / May 13
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
78.36
▼ -8.24 (-9.52%)
|
First Punjab Modaraba / May 13
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
2.77
▼ -0.28 (-9.18%)
|
Parmount Sp. / May 13
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
3.36
▼ -0.31 (-8.45%)
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / May 13
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
2.95
▼ -0.25 (-7.81%)
|
First IBL Mod. / May 13
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
3
▼ -0.24 (-7.41%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 13
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
41,734,903
▼ -0.06
|
Maple Leaf Cement / May 13
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
41,052,877
▲ 6.27
|
Sui South Gas / May 13
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
35,773,773
▲ 2.33
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / May 13
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
30,912,153
▲ 15.65
|
B.O.Punjab / May 13
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
24,175,098
▼ -0.16
|
Cnergyico PK / May 13
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
24,174,880
▼ -0.09
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 13
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
23,803,446
▼ -0.22
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / May 13
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
21,754,749
▼ -3.25
|
Fauji Cement / May 13
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
20,681,855
▲ 1.82
|
D.G.K.Cement / May 13
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
19,785,523
▲ 10.35
Comments