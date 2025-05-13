AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.96%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.58%)
CPHL 71.13 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (10.01%)
FCCL 45.71 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (10.01%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (9.97%)
FLYNG 37.15 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (10%)
HUMNL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (13.72%)
KOSM 4.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (25.06%)
MLCF 69.65 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (10%)
OGDC 203.01 Increased By ▲ 18.46 (10%)
PACE 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (10%)
PIAHCLA 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.12%)
POWER 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.86%)
PPL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 13.89 (10%)
PRL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (10.02%)
PTC 19.29 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (9.98%)
SEARL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
SSGC 30.46 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
SYM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (10.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.29%)
TRG 61.90 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
WAVESAPP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12.93%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (16.82%)
BR100 12,402 Increased By 1161.5 (10.33%)
BR30 35,560 Increased By 3425.8 (10.66%)
KSE100 117,298 Increased By 10123.1 (9.45%)
KSE30 35,839 Increased By 3190.7 (9.77%)
May 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 12, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 13 May, 2025 08:27am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Arif Habib expects super tax cut in upcoming budget

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls massive Rs10,400 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • FM Dar tells Australian counterpart Wong Pakistan exercised ‘restraint’ in India clashes

Read here for details.

  • Trump says US is ready to help Pakistan, India with trade

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan military releases details of operation ‘Bunyanum Marsoos’

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan govt’s debt stock soars to Rs73.6trn by March-end

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Pakistan’s $60bn export target: Ministers told to craft business plans

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

Ministries, Divisions told: Proposals must contain expenditures break-up: ECC

Punjab CM approves ‘Wheat Support Programme’

Feb FCA: Nepra indicates Rs3.64 relief

IWT talks resumption: No official word from New Delhi yet

Talks between military operation chiefs of Pakistan, India focus on ceasefire

Green Sukuk auction on 16th

Housing finance schemes: govt ready to offer 100% guarantees to banks: minister

Read more stories