Trump says US is ready to help Pakistan, India with trade

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 12
|
281.63
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 12
|
281.43
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 12
|
145.91
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 12
|
0.83
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 12
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / May 12
|
1.12
|
UK LIBOR % / May 9
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 9
|
5,659.91
|
Nasdaq / May 9
|
17,928.92
|
Dow Jones / May 9
|
41,249.38
|
India Sensex / May 12
|
81,746.51
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 12
|
37,643.20
|
Hang Seng / May 12
|
23,174.79
|
FTSE 100 / May 12
|
8,559.54
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 12
|
23,721.61
|
France CAC40 / May 12
|
7,802.81
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 9
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 9
|
300,840
|
Petrol/Litre / May 12
|
252.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 12
|
61.81
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 12
|
3,279.94
|
Diesel/Litre / May 12
|
256.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 12
|
67.45
|Stock
|Price
|
Dewan Farooque Sp. / May 12
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Limited(DFSM)
|
3.08
▲ 0.71 (29.96%)
|
Equity Modaraba / May 12
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
3.17
▲ 0.67 (26.8%)
|
Kohinoor Spining / May 12
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
4.99
▲ 1 (25.06%)
|
Cresent Jute / May 12
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
3.18
▲ 0.58 (22.31%)
|
Media Times Ltd / May 12
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
1.84
▲ 0.33 (21.85%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / May 12
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
5.38
▲ 0.96 (21.72%)
|
Chenab Ltd (Pref) / May 12
Chenab Limited (Pref)(CLCPS)
|
2.49
▲ 0.44 (21.46%)
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / May 12
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
5.88
▲ 1 (20.49%)
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / May 12
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
4.64
▲ 0.74 (18.97%)
|
Hira Textile / May 12
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
3.25
▲ 0.51 (18.61%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Reliance Weaving / May 12
Reliance Weaving Mills Limited(REWM)
|
98.10
▼ -10.9 (-10%)
|
Apna Microfin. / May 12
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
9.90
▼ -1.05 (-9.59%)
|
Shams Textile / May 12
Shams Textile Mills Limited(STML)
|
21.50
▼ -2 (-8.51%)
|
Ellcot Spinning / May 12
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited(ELSM)
|
103.20
▼ -8.99 (-8.01%)
|
Suhail Jute / May 12
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
80.01
▼ -6.59 (-7.61%)
|
Din Tex. / May 12
Din Textile Mills Limited(DINT)
|
47
▼ -2.99 (-5.98%)
|
Paramount Mod / May 12
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
6.86
▼ -0.42 (-5.77%)
|
Pak Paper Prod / May 12
Pakistan Paper Products Limited(PPP)
|
147.01
▼ -7.1 (-4.61%)
|
Sakrand Sugar / May 12
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited(SKRS)
|
11.80
▼ -0.52 (-4.22%)
|
Ali Asghar / May 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
43
▼ -1.87 (-4.17%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 12
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
113,339,802
▲ 0.55
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / May 12
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
75,586,776
▲ 1.38
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
65,777,142
▲ 0.15
|
Power Cement / May 12
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
38,991,042
▲ 1.09
|
Cnergyico PK / May 12
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
33,253,495
▲ 1
|
B.O.Punjab / May 12
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
30,799,662
▲ 1
|
Kohinoor Spining / May 12
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
23,237,026
▲ 1
|
Hub Power Co. / May 12
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
21,435,724
▲ 12.58
|
Pak Int.Bulk / May 12
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
14,540,297
▲ 1
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / May 12
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
12,178,931
▲ 0.96
Comments