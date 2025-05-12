AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 10 and May 11, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 12 May, 2025 08:30am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Ceasefire with India is unconditional, says Foreign Minister Dar

Read here for details.

  • ‘Losses are part of combat’, says Indian air force official to question about Rafale loss

Read here for details.

  • No Indian pilot in Pakistan’s custody: DG ISPR

Read here for details.

  • US President Trump says will work with Pakistan, India to resolve Kashmir issue

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan reopens airspace for all flights after temporary closure: PAA

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s devastating counterstrike forced India to seek ceasefire, CNN reports

Read here for details.

