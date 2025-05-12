Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Ceasefire with India is unconditional, says Foreign Minister Dar

Read here for details.

‘Losses are part of combat’, says Indian air force official to question about Rafale loss

Read here for details.

No Indian pilot in Pakistan’s custody: DG ISPR

Read here for details.

US President Trump says will work with Pakistan, India to resolve Kashmir issue

Read here for details.

Pakistan reopens airspace for all flights after temporary closure: PAA

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s devastating counterstrike forced India to seek ceasefire, CNN reports

Read here for details.