Pakistan

Indian air force says losses are part of combat but all pilots back home

BR Web Desk Published 11 May, 2025 07:42pm

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force said on Sunday that “losses are a part of combat” without giving details but added that all its pilots were back home after fighting with Pakistan this week, responding to a question on whether the force suffered losses.

A Pakistani military spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday that five Indian aircraft had been shot down, but the claim was not confirmed by India.

Also on Wednesday, four government sources in Indian Kashmir told Reuters that three fighter jets crashed in the federal territory, hours after India said it struck nine Pakistani “terrorist infrastructure” sites across the border.

