Pakistan armed forces delivered ‘textbook’ response to Indian aggression: DG ISPR

The Pakistan military on Sunday said it had successfully executed a large-scale, coordinated response to Indian military strikes, claiming destruction of key Indian military assets and installations across the Line of Control (LoC) and in mainland India.

In a detailed press conference, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, flanked by senior officials of the Pakistan Air Force and Navy, outlined the scope and impact of “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, Pakistan’s response to what he described as “unprovoked and brutal Indian military aggression” that began on the night of May 6 and 7, 2025.

“Pakistan had vowed justice and retribution for the reprehensible Indian military aggression and the brutal killing of our civilians. Today, the armed forces stand before the nation having delivered on that promise,” said Lt Gen Chaudhry.

26 Indian military facilities targeted

The military spokesperson revealed that 26 Indian military facilities involved in the planning and execution of strikes on Pakistani territory were engaged and “sustained major damage.”

“The targets included air force and aviation bases in Suratgarh, Sirsa, Adampur, Bhooj, Nalia, Bathinda, Barnala, Harwara, Avantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Mamoon, Ambala, Udampur, and Pathankot,” he said, adding that BrahMos missile installations, which were allegedly used to strike civilian areas in Pakistan, were also destroyed.

Precision strikes across domains

Lt Gen Chaudhry described Pakistan’s retaliatory action as a “textbook demonstration” of integrated tri-services warfare, involving the army, navy, air force, and cyber capabilities.

“This synergy across air, land, sea, and cyber domains allowed for precision engagements, overwhelming lethality, and a rapid operational tempo,” he stated. He said the operation made extensive use of long-range Fatah F1 and F2 missiles, Pakistan Air Force’s precision munitions, long-range loitering killer drones, and artillery.

Strategic command and support nodes hit

He further claimed the destruction of Indian military command hubs, including the 10th and 80th Brigades at KG Top and Nowshera, which were allegedly involved in planning attacks on Pakistani civilians.

“Military logistics and support sites, such as the field supply depot in Uri and radar station in Poonch, which enabled these unlawful operations, were also targeted,” he added.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said Indian artillery positions and posts across the LoC that caused civilian casualties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir were “relentlessly targeted and heavily damaged until they raised white flags and asked for restraint.”

Thanks nation, politicians and youth

The DG ISPR paid tribute to the Pakistani people, especially the families of those martyred and injured, saying their resilience and support acted as a “force multiplier” for the armed forces.

He extended special thanks to the media and youth of Pakistan. “Our youth became frontline cyber warriors, and our media stood as a steel wall against disinformation,” he said. Politicians across party lines were also acknowledged for their unity and support.

Lt Gen Chaudhry concluded by expressing deep appreciation for the “bravery, professionalism, and sacrifice” of the country’s armed forces, saying that Pakistan had successfully defended its sovereignty while upholding regional peace.

Operation timeline and background

He began by providing a background of the escalation, starting with Indian strikes on May 6 and 7, which, according to Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of multiple civilians, including women, children, and the elderly. The operation, named Bunyan-um-Marsoos, was launched in response and concluded following a ceasefire agreement over the weekend.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office commended U.S. President Donald Trump for his “constructive role” in reducing tensions with India and welcomed his offer to facilitate the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“We acknowledge with appreciation the constructive role played by the United States, alongside other friendly states, in supporting the recent ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India; a step towards de-escalation and regional stability,” the Foreign Office stated.

Amid claims by the Indian media regarding ceasefire violations, the Foreign Office clarified that Pakistan remains committed to faithful implementation of a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, announced [yesterday],“ the FO said in a post on X,

“Notwithstanding the violations being committed by India in some areas, our forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint.

“We believe that any issues in the smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels. The troops on the ground should also exercise restraint.”